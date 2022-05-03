Agriculture Greenhouse Gas Emissions Falling

Agriculture gets good marks when it comes to lowering greenhouse gasses. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The nation’s greenhouse gas emissions are declining and fell more than four percent from 2019 to 2020. That’s according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The most recent Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks shows agriculture continues to represent only 10% of total U.S. emissions, which is much lower than other economic sectors.

American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed the data from EPA in the latest Market Intel. 2020 overall emissions from agriculture fell at least 4.3%, or 28.8 million metric tons, compared to 2019. Emissions from agricultural soil management like fertilizer application and tillage practices were reduced by 8.4%.

Compared to 70 years ago, farmers and ranchers are getting almost three times more out of their production than what they put into it. Per unit emissions continue to decrease among livestock as well, a 21% reduction in pork, 26% in milk, and 11% reduction of emissions per unit of beef production.

Ag Greenhouse Gas Emissions Falling

You can read the full American Farm Bureau Federation press release below.

America’s Farmers are Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

“The most recent numbers show America’s farmers and ranchers are dedicated to feeding America’s families while remaining committed to improvements in sustainability,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Farmers are dedicated to doing even better through voluntary, market-based incentives that allow them to capture more greenhouse gases while meeting growing food demands here at home and abroad.”

Compared to 70 years ago, farmers and ranchers are getting almost three times more out of their production than what they put into it. Per unit emissions continue to decrease among livestock as well, a 21% reduction in pork, 26% in milk and 11% reduction of emissions per unit of beef production.

