Agriculture Foreign Exchange Program Opens Again for 2022

The International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) is once again offering an opportunity to participate in their foreign exchange program. After taking a year off due to COVID restrictions limiting travel, IFYE’s international exchange program will back for 2022. The program places young adults in rural settings around the world to learn the country’s culture, agriculture production and trade.

The timeline to sign up for the experience has moved up this year, with applications to be accepted beginning on August 1. The foreign exchange program is for individuals 19 and older and may last two, three, or six months. Participants will live and work as part of the host family and they will move to new families every three to five weeks to get a broader perspective of the country. Once candidates are approved, those selected will experience a four-month orientation process prior to departure to host countries.

Listen to the radio report below.

