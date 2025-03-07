Agricultural Sector Responds to Tariff Implementation

The U.S. agricultural sector has expressed strong concerns following the President’s decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Industry leaders warn that these measures could have significant repercussions for American farmers and agribusinesses.

Rob Larew, President of the National Farmers Union, emphasized the potential economic fallout, stating, “We’re already grappling with significant financial uncertainty, and these tariffs only add to the strain on American agriculture.”

Corey Rosenbusch, President and CEO of the American Fertilizer Institute, highlighted the crucial role of Canadian potash in U.S. farming. “Eighty-five percent of America’s potash supply comes from Canada,” he noted. “It’s an irreplaceable component of modern agricultural production.”

Kenneth Hartman, Jr., President of the National Corn Growers Association, pointed to the already difficult economic conditions farmers are facing due to rising input costs and declining corn prices. He urged the administration to take swift action. “We call on the President to negotiate agreements with Canada, Mexico, and China that support American farmers and address key trade issues,” Hartman said.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall echoed these concerns, warning that tariffs and retaliatory measures would further strain rural communities.

As trade tensions escalate, agricultural organizations continue to push for policies that protect the industry’s economic stability and long-term sustainability.

