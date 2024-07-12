Agricultural Groups Help Bring Bond Measure to the November Ballot

Western United Dairies and the Almond Alliance have helped to secure the passage of the legislation placing a new bond measure on the ballot in November. The Legislature passed SB 867, known as the Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness, and Clean Air Bond Act of 2024 which will be voted on in the November General Election. If approved, it will provide $10 billion for projects to improve water and wildfire resilience, protect biodiversity, and support sustainable farming.

Significant funds are allocated for improving groundwater quality and supply, particularly benefiting dairy farmers and almond growers. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) will receive $386,250,000 for groundwater projects and initiatives like LandFlex, which focuses on flood control and groundwater recharge.

“We are excited about the Legislature passing and the acting Governor signing the Climate Bond legislation,” Almond Alliance Chairman, Blake Vann said in a news release. “Our collaborative efforts with DWR on initiatives like LandFlex demonstrate our commitment to innovative solutions that benefit both the environment and our agricultural communities. We look forward to voters approving the bond in November and allowing LandFlex to be a long-term water resiliency program.”

The bond aims to enhance sustainable agriculture and water management practices. Key supporters of the bond include Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, Senator Anna Caballero, Pro Tem Mike McGuire, and Speaker Robert Rivas. The Almond Alliance and Western United Dairies strongly back this bond measure and are committed to working with state leaders to ensure its approval and implementation.

