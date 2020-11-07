Agricultural Committees Undergo Leadership Changes

Leadership positions in Congressional agricultural committees will undergo some changes in light of the recent election. Both the U.S. Senate and House Ag Committees are going to be led by new personnel when the next Congress begins next year. Some leadership positions are changing hands due to retirement and others will be changing due to election results. The composition of the agricultural committees will be changing along with the leadership.

HOUSE AG COMMITTEE SEES BIG CHANGES

House Agriculture Committee Chair Collin Peterson of Minnesota lost his reelection bid to Republican Michelle Fischbach. Peterson spent six of his nearly 30 years in Congress serving as chair of the committee. Representatives David Scott of Georgia and Jim Costa of California already appear to be vying for the vacant position. Scott is the most senior member after Peterson, with Costa right behind Scott in seniority. Representative Marcia Fudge of Ohio is another senior Democrat considered to be a candidate for the position.

Changes are also coming to the republican side of the committee. Ranking Member Michael Conway of Texas retired this year, leaving the position to be filled. Representatives Glenn “G.T.” Thompson of Pennsylvania and Rick Crawford of Arkansas have both expressed interesting in taking over for Conway.

Several committee members will also no longer be participating come the new year. Democrat Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico lost his reelection bid. Committee members T.J. Cox of California and Anthony Brindisi of New York are projected to lose their seats as votes continue to be tallied. Two Republican members, Ralph Abraham of Louisiana and Ted Yoho of Florida have retired.

SENATE AG COMMITTEE EXPERIENCES LESS TURNOVER

Of the two agricultural committees, the Senate will remain more intact than the House. Much of the Senate Ag Committee will be returning to their positions. The most notable change is the retirement of Committee Chair Pat Roberts of Kansas. Senator John Boozman of Arkansas is widely considered to be the most likely replacement for Roberts. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan is also likely to retain her position of Ranking Member. None of the committee members lost their reelection bids outright, however, Kelly Loeffler from Georgia will be participating in a runoff election.

