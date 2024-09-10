Agreement to Help Support U.S. Exports into Chile

In what’s being described as a “landmark agreement,” the Chilean National Congress has secured American exporters’ rights to use common food names. Chile has approved a new trade agreement that allows U.S. producers of certain cheeses like parmesan, gouda, and cheddar and meats like prosciutto and salami to keep selling their products using those common names in Chile.

It is an important development because a previous EU-Chile deal made it harder for U.S. exporters to use these terms due to geographical name protections. The agreement was reached after U.S. and Chilean officials worked together, ensuring U.S. producers would not lose market access.

“This is a welcome development from the Republic of Chile, and I would like to thank them for their work on this agreement,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a news release. “It ensures that U.S. producers of meats and cheeses will not be excluded from the Chilean market and will continue to see the benefits of our mutually-beneficial trade relationship.”

U.S. dairy and meat industry leaders praised the deal, saying it will help American farmers and exporters grow their business in Chile. It is also part of the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement and could help set a model for similar trade deals with other countries The agreement will become official 90 days from the National Congress’ September 3 approval.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West