AgNet Weekly: USDA Assistance for Distressed Borrowers

The deadline is fast approaching for farmers who have done everything they can and simply remain behind on their loans, and want some help. The Inflation Reduction Act provided more than $3 billion for USDA to provide relief for distressed borrowers with certain Farm Service Agency (FSA) direct and guaranteed loans and to expedite assistance for those whose agricultural operations are at financial risk. But the deadline to apply is in less than two weeks. Host Sabrina Halvorson talks with USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux to get more details.

To determine which program fits your needs and apply, visit: https://www.farmers.gov/loans/inflation-reduction-investments/assistance

