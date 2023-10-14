AgNet Weekly: Tomato Suspension Agreement Pt 2

Should the U.S. terminate the tomato suspension agreement with Mexico? This agreement is intended to keep Mexico from flooding the U.S. market with underpriced tomatoes, however, some industry leaders say it’s not working, and the agreement needs to be terminated so Mexico can be held accountable. Others worry that terminating the agreement and making Mexico pay duties or fines for these tomatoes will lead to that nation sending us less product. They are against terminating the agreement. Host Sabrina Halvorson talked with leaders on both sides of the issue and will have both interviews for you in this two-part series.

In the second episode in our two-part series on the tomato suspension agreement, we hear from Michael Shadler with the Florida Tomato Exchange, on why the organization wants the agreement terminated and what it could mean for growers.

Last week we heard from Lance Jungmeyer, President of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, which is against terminating the agreement and the effect it could have on importers and some businesses. If you missed that, you can always go back and listen to last week’s episode.

