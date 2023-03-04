AgNet Weekly: Specialty Crops in the Farm Bill

Sabrina Halvorson talks with Robert Guenther, chief public policy officer of the International Fresh Produce Association and secretary of the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance. Guenther discusses priorities for the specialty crop industry in the 2023 farm bill.

From the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance:

The recommendations prioritize a set of core principles:

• Healthy Americans: Expanding access and availability to safe, wholesome, healthy and affordable

foods, as well as trees, flowers and plants, will encourage lifelong healthy eating habits, mental and

physical well‐being, and help address national priorities such as obesity, heart disease, and food and

nutrition insecurity.



• Competitiveness and Sustainability: In recognition of its significance to American agriculture, the

American food supply, and the communities it supports across the United States, a proportional share of

farm bill resources and mandatory spending should be allocated to specialty crop priorities.



• Trade and Foreign Competition: Establishing a competitive playing field for American specialty crop

producers includes assisting American producers with unfair foreign competition, promoting American

specialty crops in foreign markets and eliminating trade barriers that discriminate against American

specialty crop exports.



• Research and Innovation: A sustained federal investment into research and innovation must be of a

meaningful scale to catalyze opportunities for the industry, alleviate existing challenges and propel the

U.S. specialty crop industry to a new level of global competitiveness.



• Natural Resources and Climate: Recognizing the diverse nature and unique challenges involved in

specialty crop production enhances the ability of specialty crop producers to participate fully in all USDA

conservation programs as well as any initiatives to address global climate change.

Specialty crop production, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery and greenhouse commodities,

contributes significantly to the U.S economy, accounting for $64.7 billion in farm gate value and 30

percent of farm cash receipts for crops.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.