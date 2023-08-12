AgNet Weekly: Sens. Boozman, Cramer, and Hoeven on Farm Bill Issues

This week host Sabrina Halvorson had the opportunity to meet in person with Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, John Boozman of Arkansas, along with Ranking Member of the Agriculture Appropriations Committee Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota. It was at a Farm Bill roundtable held in Fargo, and hosted by Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. She got to talk with all three of them afterwards. Also joining were the agriculture commissioner of that state, Doug Goehring and fellow farm broadcaster, Rusty Halvorson. Sabrina asks specifically about their take on specialty crops in the farm bill, and whether conservation programs will become mandatory.

Each week we highlight essential legislative and policy conversations affecting agriculture nationwide. Host Sabrina Halvorson is a 30-year media veteran known nationally for her award-winning, balanced, and accurate reporting. For more than 10 years, she has specialized in agriculture news focused on political issues. While most agriculture news podcasts focus primarily on Midwest crops, we uniquely understand specialty crops, their regions, and their related industries. AgNet Weekly also traverses the legislative issues of the livestock industry and other matters related to California and Southeast agriculture.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.