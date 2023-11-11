AgNet Weekly: Secretary Vilsack on Rural Investments

Last month, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works held a hearing on Examining the Implications of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency for Clean Water Act Protections of Wetlands and Streams. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is on that committee and was at the hearing, and in fact asked several questions of the witnesses. Host Sabrina Halvorson talked with Senator Cramer shortly after about the hearing and about WOTUS in general. This was just before the House selected the new Speaker, and Senator Cramer and Sabrina also discussed the delays in the House and what that could mean for the new farm bill.

