AgNet Weekly: Rep John Duarte on the GATES Act

The Growing Access to Environmental Sustainability (GATES) Act seeks to reduce barriers that producers face in accessing agricultural conservation programs. Congressman John Duarte, a farmer from California, is on the coalition behind the act. He says current adjusted gross income (AGI) limitations of $900,000 disproportionately limit producers with high input costs from participating in certain USDA conservation-focused programs. The congressman joins host Sabrina Halvorson this week for a discussion about the GATES Act.
Each week we highlight essential legislative and policy conversations affecting agriculture nationwide. Host Sabrina Halvorson is a 30-year media veteran known nationally for her award-winning, balanced, and accurate reporting. For more than 10 years, she has specialized in agriculture news focused on political issues. While most agriculture news podcasts focus primarily on Midwest crops, we uniquely understand specialty crops, their regions, and their related industries. AgNet Weekly also traverses the legislative issues of the livestock industry and other matters related to California and Southeast agriculture.
August 5, 2023: Rep John Duarte on the GATES Act – AgNet Weekly with Sabrina Halvorson
- August 5, 2023: Rep John Duarte on the GATES Act
- July 29, 2023: Ethan Lane and Victoria Spartz – Checkoff Amendment
- July 22, 2023: Curt Blades, AEM, Precision Agriculture Benefits
- July 15, 2023: NAFB President Joe Gill on S1669
- July 8, 2023: Representative Doug LaMalfa on Farm Labor Working Group
- July 1, 2023: Dr. Margaret Worthington on New EPA Regulations for Gene Editing
- June 24, 2023: Representative Dan Kildee on Mexico, GMO Corn, and the USMCA
- June 17, 2023: Rep John Duarte on Dignity Act
- June 10, 2023: Rebeckah Adcock, VP of US Government Relations, IFPA
- June 03, 2023: Representative Dan Kildee, Beagle Brigade Act
Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.
Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.