AgNet Weekly: Jaime Castaneda on USMCA Dairy Dispute

U.S. dairy organizations along with elected officials, U.S. trade officials, and ag leaders are expressing disappointment over the recent decision by the USMCA dispute panel in the challenge against Canada’s dairy trade quotas. The U.S. charged that the quotas don’t line up with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA). Last year, a USMCA panel ruled with the U.S. However, Executive Vice President for Policy Development and Strategy for the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council Jaime Castaneda says that case didn’t solve the problem. Another challenge was filed this year and the decision came on November 24 in Canada’s favor. Castaneda joins host Sabrina Halvorson this week to discuss the dairy dispute.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.