AgNet Weekly: Greg Ruehle on Policy for Sorghum Producers

Sabrina Halvorson stops by the National Sorghum Producers booth at the Commodity Classic and speaks with Executive Director Greg Ruehle. Topics include the Farm Bill and sorghum in California.
Each week we highlight essential legislative and policy conversations affecting agriculture nationwide. Host Sabrina Halvorson is a 30-year media veteran known nationally for her award-winning, balanced, and accurate reporting. For more than 10 years, she has specialized in agriculture news focused on political issues. While most agriculture news podcasts focus primarily on Midwest crops, we uniquely understand specialty crops, their regions, and their related industries. AgNet Weekly also traverses the legislative issues of the livestock industry and other matters related to California and Southeast agriculture.
March 9, 2024: Greg Ruehle on Policy for Sorghum Producers – AgNet Weekly with Sabrina Halvorson
Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.
Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.