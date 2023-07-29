AgNet Weekly: Ethan Lane and Representative Victoria Spartz

This week, Sabrina reported on a proposed amendment to the ag appropriations bill. The amendment states that none of the funds made available by the bill may be used to carry out commodity checkoff programs. Several industry groups came out against the amendment, and she spoke with a representative of one- Vice President of Government Affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Ethan Lane. She also spoke to the Congresswoman who introduced the amendment – Victoria Spartz of Indiana. In this week’s AgNet Weekly, you’ll hear first from Ethan Lane with NCBA, and then from Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

