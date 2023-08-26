AgNet Weekly: EATS Act Part One

Things are heating up over the EATS Act. Supporters of the bill say the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act would prevent states from regulating farmers and ranchers nationwide. But opponents turned up the fire this week when a bipartisan group of more than 150 lawmakers sent a letter to House Agriculture Committee Chair G.T. Thompson (R-PA) and ranking member David Scott (D-GA).

This week and next week, we are focusing on the two sides of the EATS Act. Next week, you’ll hear Sabrina’s full interview on the opposition with Marty Irby, President of Competitive Market Action and Board Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets. But we’re starting out this week with a group in favor. On the phone with Sabrina is Mary-Thomas Hart, Chief Council with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. If you want to read the full story with both sides, you can find that on our websites southeastagnet.com and agnetwest.com.

