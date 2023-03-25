AgNet Weekly: Court Ruling on WOTUS, Black Vulture Relief Act Introduced

This week NCBA Chief Council Mary-Thomas Hart joins us to talk about the latest development in the WOTUS saga, after a split ruling in Texas. We also talk to Sigrid Johannes, Director of Government Affairs for NCBA and the Public Lands Council, about the Black Vulture Relief Act.

Each week we highlight essential legislative and policy conversations affecting agriculture nationwide. Host Sabrina Halvorson is a 30-year media veteran known nationally for her award-winning, balanced, and accurate reporting. For more than 10 years, she has specialized in agriculture news focused on political issues. While most agriculture news podcasts focus primarily on Midwest crops, we uniquely understand specialty crops, their regions, and their related industries. AgNet Weekly also traverses the legislative issues of the livestock industry and other matters related to California and Southeast agriculture.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.