AgNet Weekly: Congressman Austin Scott

Host Sabrina Halvorson was in Washington D.C. this week, where she spoke with several of the nation’s agricultural leaders and elected officials. She met with Congressman Austin Scott, a Republican from Georgia who is the vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee, serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Armed Services Committee, and a number of subcommittees and caucuses. In this week’s AgNet Weekly, they talk about the farm bill, work requirements for SNAP, American produce versus imports, and more..
Each week we highlight essential legislative and policy conversations affecting agriculture nationwide. Host Sabrina Halvorson is a 30-year media veteran known nationally for her award-winning, balanced, and accurate reporting. For more than 10 years, she has specialized in agriculture news focused on political issues. While most agriculture news podcasts focus primarily on Midwest crops, we uniquely understand specialty crops, their regions, and their related industries. AgNet Weekly also traverses the legislative issues of the livestock industry and other matters related to California and Southeast agriculture.
April 22, 2023: Congressman Austin Scott on Specialty Crop Needs & More – AgNet Weekly with Sabrina Halvorson
Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.
Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.