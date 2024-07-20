AgNet Weekly: Author David Lipsky on Climate and the Science of Denial

Named a Best Book of the Year in The New Yorker, Publishers Weekly, Chicago Tribune, and EcoLit Books and a Must-Read Summer Book by USA Today, the book the Parrot and the Igloo, Climate and the Science of Denial by David Lipsky takes a deep look into the history of climate change and public views on the topic. Lipsky is a New York Times bestselling author and contributing editor at Rolling Stone magazine. When his publicist emailed and asked about being on our show to talk about the book, we were happy to agree. David Lipsky tells us about his research and his new book on this edition of the AgNet Weekly.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.