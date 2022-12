Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers anti-factory-farm bills becoming more popular, irrigation considerations included in the new cover crop cost study and how to be prepared for changes to ag employer responsibilities. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor