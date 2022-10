Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Happy National Farmer’s Day. Today’s show covers the importance of the Farm Bill’s title 12, the development of bio having regulatory benefits but also facing challenges, and growers battling resistance in alfalfa weevil management. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor