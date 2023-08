Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the EPA’s clarification on the Right to Repair issue, organic fresh produce sales are up 1.5 percent, and details on the upcoming IX International Olive Symposium 2023. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 08-09-23

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor