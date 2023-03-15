AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 03-15-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers NOW pesticide application costing almond growers and average of $99/acre, FELS AB5183 seminars aimed at educating industry members on what is expected and Newsom issuing an executive order to use flood water for groundwater recharge. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor