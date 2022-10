Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the current ag trade issues for citrus and other commodities, how social media is making butter trendy and grower collaborators sought to highlight the benefits of new prune varieties. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

