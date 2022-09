Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the recent rain system potentially being problematic for grape growers, a troublesome 2021 may have set 2022 up as a good year for watermelons and the importance of staying vigilant during election season. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor