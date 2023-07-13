AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 07-13-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the almond forecast being slightly up in the objective report, accurately measuring the impact of climate-smart agriculture, comments from the Ways and Means hearing, and a grazing and wetlands study getting funding from California Farm Bureau. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor