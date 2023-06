Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the three ag policy bills that have advanced out of the California Senate, communicating with handlers about MRL requirements in export markets, and comments from McKalip on specialty crops. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

