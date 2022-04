Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the “Box Rule” causing delays at the ports, an upcoming soil and irrigation field day, and the reasons the DWR is deeming several GSPs incomplete. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

