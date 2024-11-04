AgNet News Hour Monday, 11-04-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we learn more about how California Governor Gavin Newsom’s directive to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to accelerate studying how California could increase ethanol blending in gasoline to allow the sales of E15.

We also talk about regenerative agriculture with J. D. Capuano, head of research at HowGood.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.