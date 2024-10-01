AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-01-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode, Doug McKalip, Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative, joins Sabrina Halvorson to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s success in boosting U.S. agricultural market access by 28.5% over the past four years. He highlights strategies to capitalize on new export opportunities, with a focus on specialty crops, sustainability, and the role of international organizations. McKalip also emphasizes the importance of tariff reductions for American farmers and ranchers.

The episode also features Holly Freishtat from the Milken Institute, who delves into the institute’s brief on transforming food systems to combat climate change. She addresses the need for investment, policy alignment, and collaboration across sectors to create a more sustainable food system.

In addition, Megan Lausten, Marketing Manager for the International Agri-Center, previews the World Ag Expo®, highlighting its Top-10 New Products Contest and educational seminar series, which promote agricultural innovation and industry collaboration.

