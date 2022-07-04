AgNet News Hour: Monday, 07-04-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Happy Independence Day America! Today’s show covers Prop 12’s rippling impacts on the animal ag industry, California producers continuing to rise to challenge regulatory constraints, and details about the food safety hotline to avoid foodborne illness during your holiday cookouts. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor