AgNet News Hour Monday, 01-13-25

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the spread of bird flu through illegal cockfighting rings. They emphasize the potential dangers this poses due to the lack of biosecurity measures among those participating in such activities. The conversation highlights concerns about cross-contamination, the importance of biosecurity for small and backyard flocks, and the broader implications for public health and the agricultural industry. They also touch on the rising egg prices caused by bird flu-related depopulation of flocks and compare the situation to the handling of COVID-19 in terms of personal health precautions.

Lorrie interviews Ashley Johnson, Director of Food Policy at the National Pork Producers Council, who discussed the challenges and successes in managing antibiotic use in swine. She highlighted the UN General Assembly’s proposed 30% reduction in antimicrobial use, which was successfully removed from the final declaration due to its lack of scientific basis. Johnson emphasized the importance of judicious use of antimicrobials to maintain animal health and welfare. She also addressed concerns about the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, particularly the advisory committee’s recommendation to reduce red meat consumption. Johnson stressed the nutritional importance of animal-based proteins and the potential negative impact of the proposed guidelines on vulnerable demographics.

Sabrina talks with Eric Tedford, R&D manager for Summit Agro USA, who discusses the newly approved fungicide Regev. This innovative product combines tea tree oil and synthetic chemistry, offering a powerful solution for California agriculture. Tedford explains the benefits of this hybrid fungicide, its broad spectrum of activity, and its resistance management properties. Regev is effective against a wide range of crops and diseases, making it a versatile tool for growers. Additionally, Tedford touches on the historical and medicinal background of tea tree oil and its unique properties in plant disease control.

