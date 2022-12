Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers NRCS bolstering staff to provide more assistance to producers, CFBF looking to define climate smart language and cover crops helping producers navigate regulatory expectations. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

