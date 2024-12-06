AgNet News Hour Friday, 12-06-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the narrow election victory of Democrat Adam Gray over Republican incumbent John Duarte in California’s 13th Congressional District, flipping the seat from Republican to Democrat. They delve into Gray’s background and potential impact on agricultural issues. Additionally, they highlight an important industry lawsuit where Bloomfresh International Limited won a court case in Italy against a grower infringing on their proprietary grape variety, emphasizing the importance of intellectual property in agriculture.

Geophysics professor Rosemary Knight from Stanford University and research associate Matthew Lees from the University of Manchester discuss their study on land subsidence in California’s San Joaquin Valley. The study, initiated during Lees’ PhD work at Stanford, investigates the significant issue of sinking lands due to groundwater overdraft, primarily caused by agricultural irrigation. Key findings highlight the historical and current patterns of subsidence, the role of managed aquifer recharge, and the importance of strategic water management to mitigate subsidence impacts.

We also feature an excerpt from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Beltway Beef podcast. Hunter Ihrman is joined by NCBA Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Simmons for an update on the New World screwworm. A dangerous pest that is currently making its way through South America, the New World screwworm could cause devastating impacts to the cattle industry if it enters the United States. Dr. Simmons shares critical information about how to safeguard your operation plus she explains how NCBA is advocating for additional resources to combat the screwworm.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.