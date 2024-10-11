AgNet News Hour, Friday, 10-11-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show, we talk with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack about USDA’s efforts to help those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. He discusses key measures such as SNAP program flexibility, opportunities for hot meals, and meals for schoolchildren. For farmers, a variety of aid programs are available, and USDA has deployed surge teams to affected areas to assist.

We’re also joined by Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He discusses the organization’s disappointment with a recent White House event where NCBA and other commodity groups were not invited. We also get a response from Agriculture Secretary Vilsack about the NCBA’s statement on the issue.

In addition, we talk with Samantha Buchalter, Vice President at the Russell Group, who discusses the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) and its 2020 launch aiming to bring diverse stakeholders together to support voluntary, market-based climate policies for agriculture and forestry.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.