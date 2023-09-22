AgNet News Hour: Friday, 09-22-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how water legislation can impact California’s economy, the fight over the Farm Bill reflecting the fight between the Senate, mating disruptions going mainstream for combating NOW in orchards, and details on the Enteric Methane Reduction Research Program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor