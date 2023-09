Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers India lifting the retaliatory tariffs on almonds, addressing vine mealybug with mating disruption, the sugar policy and SB 389 focusing on checking water rights users. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor