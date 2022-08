Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the risks of youth in agriculture workplaces, where biologicals can be the most effective in pest management programs, and why innovation rather than policy will have a broader impact on labor availability. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor