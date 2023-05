Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the importance of monitoring citrus as the weather warms up, CFBF remaining hopeful for continued ag funding in May budget revise, organic production transitioning programs and the third Growing Matters episode. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor