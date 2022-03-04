AgNet News Hour: Friday, 03-04-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers aspects of the Farm Bill Title 1 hearing, a preliminary report on the economic impact of the current drought, introducing livestock as part of a cover cropping system, and details on California Women for Agriculture and its upcoming statewide meeting. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor