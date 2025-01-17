AgNet News Hour Friday, 01-17-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the legacy and experiences of outgoing Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. They share personal anecdotes about working with Secretary Vilsack and compare his tenure to that of former Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The conversation highlights Vilsack’s accomplishments, including improvements in rural populations, poverty reduction, job growth, farm income, and record exports. Additionally, they explore their experiences working with other secretaries and express anticipation for the incoming Agriculture Secretary.

Kasey Cronquist, the president of both the North American Blueberry Council and the US High Bush Blueberry Council, discussed the growth of the blueberry industry in the United States. He also highlighted the industry’s focus on increasing demand and consumption, as well as its reliance on H2A workers for harvesting and efforts to increase export markets.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) is recognizing the dedication and resilience of veteran farmers through its inaugural Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence. Retired Army Col. Joe Ricker of Indiana is the first recipient of the Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence. AFBF will present Ricker with the Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence at the organization’s 2025 Convention this month, in San Antonio. We hear from Ricker in an interview with C.J. Miller.

