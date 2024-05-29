Ag Yearbook Highlights Value of U.S. Fruit and Vegetable Exports

The latest Agricultural Export Yearbook shows exports of U.S. fresh fruit and vegetables increased in value last year. Exports reportedly reached a value of $7 billion last year, marking a two percent increase from the previous year. Improved weather conditions in the U.S. and adverse weather in Mexico contributed to the increase.

Canada was the largest market, accounting for over half of the exports, followed by Mexico at 16 percent. Exports to Mexico, South Korea, and Taiwan increased the most. Fresh fruit exports increased by five percent, with significant gains in cherries, apples, melons, and berries outweighing declines in grapes and lemons/limes. Apples, grapes, oranges, strawberries, and cherries comprised 40 percent of the total fresh fruit and vegetable exports. Conversely, fresh vegetable exports decreased by three percent, mainly due to reductions in lettuce and onions/shallots.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West