Ag Trade Mission to Vietnam Kicks Off Today

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is leading a week-long trade mission to Vietnam that kicks off today. Under Secretary Alexis Taylor will head the delegation, which includes representatives from 58 agribusinesses and nine state governments. The mission will take place in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, but will also engage with buyers from Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, and Thailand, offering U.S. businesses a gateway to the broader Southeast Asia region.

Vietnam is a promising market, with the U.S. exporting $3.1 billion in agricultural products there in 2023. U.S. goods like cotton, soybeans, dairy, poultry, and fresh fruit are in high demand. “Our collaboration has secured market access for a variety of American products, including most recently stone fruit and grapefruit,” Taylor said in a press release.

The mission aims to strengthen these trade ties and open up new opportunities for U.S. farmers and agribusinesses. Participants will meet with key importers, gain insights into the local markets, and explore opportunities to grow their business in this rapidly developing region.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West