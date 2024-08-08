Ag Trade Mission to Colombia Kicks Off Next Week

Next week a group of American agribusinesses and organizations are heading to Colombia for an agricultural trade mission. In 2023, U.S. agricultural exports to Colombia hit a record $3.7 billion, making Colombia the seventh-largest market for U.S. agricultural products. The U.S. is also Colombia’s top agricultural export market. U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor will be leading the mission to Bogota, Colombia, August 13-15.

“Colombia is a significant growth market for U.S. agricultural exports. As Latin America’s third-most-populous country, it features an expanding middle class and rising consumer purchasing power,” Taylor said in a press release. “Colombian consumers are hungry for the world-class food and agricultural products that the U.S. offers, and I am excited to see how this mission expands bilateral trade and provides new opportunities for U.S. agriculture.”

The trade mission aims to expand bilateral trade and provide new opportunities for U.S. agriculture through business meetings and policy discussions. Participants include officials from Mississippi, Wisconsin, and Texas, along with various U.S. agribusiness leaders.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West