Ag Trade Caucus Urges Reduction of Trade Barriers Holding Back Producers

The recently launched bipartisan Congressional Agricultural Trade Caucus is leading an effort to urge the Biden Administration to prioritize agriculture in its trade agenda by reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers for American agricultural exports. A letter signed by 28 members of Congress, including Co-Chairs of the Agriculture Trade Caucus, emphasizes the need for enforceable agreements that open markets and lower tariffs, ensure science-based sanitary and phytosanitary regulations, and eliminate abuse of geographical indicators in the food sector.

The Representatives highlighted the importance of global competitiveness for U.S. farmers and ranchers and called for proactive engagement to secure high-standard agreements with trading partners. They expressed concerns about existing barriers in Latin America and Europe and urged the Administration to address them to prevent further loss of market share for American producers. The letter emphasized the need for leadership and action to advance U.S. agriculture in the global market.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West