United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke to the members of National Association of Farm Broadcasting last week during their annual convention. The Secretary discussed a variety of topics with trade as big takeaway. He spoke about the harsh approach the Trump Administration took when dealing with China and how it’s ultimately been a success. In addition to the Phase One trade deal with China, Perude also mentioned the USMCA and other deals that shouldn’t go noticed.

Listen to the radio report below.

Ag Sec. Perdue Shares Ag Trade Wins

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.