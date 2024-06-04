Make Ag Safety a Priority

Making ag safety a priority. That’s coming up on This land of Ours.

Accidents will happen, and taking the extra time to plan safety precautions can save lives. The agriculture industry is filled with risk, injury, and danger at about every turn.

Cultivating Caution is a monthly webinar series exploring the latest research, recommendations, and tips for staying safe and healthy while working in today’s agriculture industry. The series is cosponsored by the University of Illinois, FarmDoc, and University of Illinois Extension. In the monthly webinar, experts will cover a different safety topic and share resources from various concepts around machinery safety, farm stress, mental health, and the future of ag safety. Topics include Heat Stress and Illness, Injury Surveillance Efforts, Farm Safety for Youth, Crisis Resources for Farmers, Addressing Mental Stress and Health, and the Future of Ag Safety. Sessions will begin at 11 am Eastern Time on the third Tuesday of the month, starting on June 18 and ending on November 19.

