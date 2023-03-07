Ag Safety Awareness Week: “Lead the Way in Agriculture”

It’s ag safety awareness week. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Agricultural Safety Awareness Week Program is this week, March 6-10. U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureaus across the country to promote ag safety this week with the theme of “Lead the Way in Agriculture.”

Each day has a different focus, beginning on Monday with Mental Health. Preventative Health Care, Safety Culture, Situational Awareness, and Temperature-Related Safety will be the focus Tuesday-Friday, respectively.

“Keeping everyone safe on America’s farms and ranches is so important,” says American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall. “We encourage farmers and ranchers to take the time to make safety a priority during this week and throughout the year.”

The Agricultural Safety and Awareness Program is part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of professionals who share an interest in decreasing safety and health risks. For more information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.