Ag Producers Have Until May 24 to Apply for Initiatives Supporting Bird Populations

Flocking tricolored blackbirds

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California is accepting applications for two programs to help support bird populations. The Migratory Bird Resurgence Initiative (MBRI), authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, aims to preserve and improve habitat for migratory bird species through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. NRCS is allocating $10.5 million nationally for the initiative. In California, MBRI utilizes NRCS conservation practices to address habitat concerns for bird populations.

The Tricolored Blackbird Initiative serves as an extension of a 2019 NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program agreement which is set to expire this year. The initiative focuses on managing silage fields to support the nesting of tricolored blackbirds. The initiative is administered in partnership with Audubon California.

Each initiative offers $500,000 statewide for agricultural producers. Eligible operations in specific counties can apply for either initiative by contacting their local NRCS Service Center by May 24. “These two important initiatives help our California producers improve their operations to keep habitat for critical avian species healthy, safe, and abundant, while keeping our farmers farming,” NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez said in a press release.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West