Ag Lenders Donate to Hawaii Relief Efforts

Farm Credit Association, American AgCredit, rural banking partner CoBank, and The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, also known as Farmer Mac, are donating $40,000 to Maui Food Bank to help aid during the devastating wildfires that are wreaking havoc in Hawaii.

AgCredit CEO Curt Hudnutt says, “When natural disasters impact the communities in which we live and work, we stand ready to support.”

CoBank’s Brenda Frank adds, “The contribution to the Maui Food Bank is intended to address the immediate needs and reduce suffering of those impacted by the wildfires in Maui.”

Farm Credit has had a presence in Hawaii for over 50 years. The association has been a strong provider of financial support to Hawaiian farmers and ranchers. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden says he intends to ensure people in the state have “everything they need” to recover. Biden plans to visit the area Monday. More than 100 deaths were reported, with 1,300 people still missing following the wildfires.

